When Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry this savage Christmas present

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton once bought Prince Harry a hilarious Christmas present as a joke to mock his past failed romances. Prince Harry was said to be close to Kate Middleton before he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spent Christmas with the royals since 2018. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

It was earlier reported that Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry a "grow-your-own-girlfriend" kit. Why? The royal family has a tradition to give gag gifts on Christmas Eve as they honour their German heritage by opening their presents after they've had their afternoon tea on the day.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The gifts were on trestle tables in the white drawing room where the names were at each table for each family, " a report claimed. During Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the royal family, she bought the late Queen Elizabeth a singing hamster.

What other Christmas traditions does the royal family have

Former royal chef Darren McGrady said that royal family's Christmas morning is usually subject to a gender divide owing to which Prince William and Kate Middleton have their coffee in separate rooms on the day.

“On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms—the Queen’s tray is delivered at exactly 9:00 a.m.,” Darren McGrady said.

The ex-royal chef also said, “The male royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11:00 a.m. church service at St Mary Magdalene. When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks."