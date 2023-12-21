When Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry this savage Christmas present
Prince Harry was said to be close to Kate Middleton before he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.
Prince William's wife Kate Middleton once bought Prince Harry a hilarious Christmas present as a joke to mock his past failed romances. Prince Harry was said to be close to Kate Middleton before he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spent Christmas with the royals since 2018.
It was earlier reported that Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry a "grow-your-own-girlfriend" kit. Why? The royal family has a tradition to give gag gifts on Christmas Eve as they honour their German heritage by opening their presents after they've had their afternoon tea on the day.
"The gifts were on trestle tables in the white drawing room where the names were at each table for each family, " a report claimed. During Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the royal family, she bought the late Queen Elizabeth a singing hamster.
Read more: Watch: Meghan Markle returns to acting. It's a ‘bizarre’ coffee advertisement
What other Christmas traditions does the royal family have
Former royal chef Darren McGrady said that royal family's Christmas morning is usually subject to a gender divide owing to which Prince William and Kate Middleton have their coffee in separate rooms on the day.
“On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms—the Queen’s tray is delivered at exactly 9:00 a.m.,” Darren McGrady said.
The ex-royal chef also said, “The male royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11:00 a.m. church service at St Mary Magdalene. When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks."