Juneteenth, 2024, will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19. The federally recognised holiday proudly commemorates America's "Second Independence Day," honouring the end of slavery. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day billon June 17, 2021.

Each year since then, the annual holiday offers millions of Americans a paid day off as it commemorates the day in 1865 when Majo. Gen. Gordon Granger gave over 250,000 enslaved people in Texas that they were free. This announcement followed two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

Although banks and post offices will remain closed on Juneteenth in the wake of the historic celebration now identified as a federal holiday, some stores, restaurant chains and other establishments will be open on June 19. Here's our guide to what will be open and closed on Wednesday.

What will be open and closed on Juneteenth 2024?

According to USA Today, major restaurants like McDonald's, Dunkin', Wendy's, KFC, and others will be open. Moreover, primary stores such as Walmart, Costco and Target will keep their doors unlocked. However, they may follow restricted holiday hours. Therefore, checking with your local outlets or online directories is betterbefore visiting the location.

OPEN

Walmart stores to be open from 6 am to 11 pm.

Costco warehouses

Target (store hours depend on your location).

US Postal Service facilities to be closed on June 19. However, the agency said via USA Today that Priority Mail Express is delivered year-round.

UPS and FedEx pickup/delivery services are available. According to their official websites, their office locations will also remain open.

Banks: Capital One, Bank of America, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and PNC are closed. Capital One Cafes: open.

