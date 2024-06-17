Royal guard’s romantic proposal during Trooping the Colour ceremony wins hearts: Viral video

The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, a military parade held in London to mark King Charles’ birthday, took place on Saturday, June 15, at the Horse Guards Parade. Several photos and videos from the event are going viral on social media. Among them is this video of a guardsman proposing to the love of his life moments before the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The video has been winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. Trooping the Colour 2024: Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (AFP)

“Moments before the Royal Family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, a guardsman had a very special question,” wrote Daily Mail Online while sharing a video on the microblogging platform X.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video opens to show a royal guard hugging his girlfriend. As the video goes on, he kisses her and slips a ring onto her finger. The couple, deeply and madly in love, shares another kiss and hug. As the woman walks towards the main gate to leave, he kisses her again before running back to perform his duty.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on June 15 on X. It has since then accumulated over 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to the video here:

“Lovely,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Timing says a lot about a person! What great timing. Wish them well!”

“Congratulations, wishing you all the best,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Awwww. Congratulations. That was so adorable.”

“I wish them eternal happiness. God bless them!” shared a fifth.

A sixth posted, “How very sweet.”

Trooping the Colour

It is an annual event that marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign and has been taking place for over 260 years.

According to the royal family’s official website, more than 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June to display military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign's official birthday.