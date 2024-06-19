Biden's joins forces with Clinton; reelection campaign raises $40 million in 5 days

President Joe Biden is again joining forces with former President Bill Clinton to rake in campaign cash, with a joint fundraiser with the two men Tuesday set to raise USD 8 million — part of a roughly USD 40 million total that Biden's reelection campaign has pulled in the last five days. Former US President Bill Clinton, left, and US President Joe Biden during a state dinner in honor of Kenya's president William Ruto on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.(Bloomberg)

The vast majority of the USD 40 million sum, confirmed by a Biden campaign official, comes from Saturday's glitzy, star-studded fundraiser with Biden and former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles that raised more than USD 30 million. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden has been on her own personal fundraising swing that has brought in USD 1.5 million.

Joe Biden's reelection campaign fundraisers

Biden and Clinton, who appeared together with Obama at a March fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, are headlining Tuesday's event, which is being held at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton adviser. Jill Biden and former first lady Hillary Clinton will also be at the fundraiser in McLean, Va., a tony suburb of Washington, D.C.

Last weekend's Los Angeles event — which also featured actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts in addition to Biden and Obama — was the largest single fundraiser in Democratic Party history.

Biden has ramped up his fundraising sprint as his presumptive Republican challenger, Donald Trump, shows signs that he is gaining ground in the money game. For instance, Trump raised USD 50.5 million at an April gathering of major donors at the Florida home of billionaire investor John Paulson.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say they've raised USD 141 million in May, padded by tens of millions of dollars in contributions that flowed in after Trump's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. The Biden campaign has yet to release its May fundraising figures.