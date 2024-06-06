Biden's ‘signs of slipping’ reported by DC insiders: President, 81, ‘not the same person'; cognitive decline noted

High-ranking officials can no longer ignore President Joe Biden's cognitive decline. A new report reveals that dozens of DC insiders are cognisant of the concerning rise in mistakes made by the president. FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Joe Biden’s campaign is signaling new plans to incorporate Donald Trump’s recent felony conviction as a core element of the Democratic president's reelection message. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

The Wall Street Journal's June 4 article “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping” included notes from dozens who claimed the commander-in-chief speaks so softly that some even struggle to gauge what he's saying. Others alleged that Biden was increasingly relying on notes from aides while juggling important policy details.

The report was compiled following interviews with more than 45 Washington officials over the past several months.

Contrarily, White House officials rubbished these claims. Slamming the 81-year-old president's “signs of slipping,” they rather dismissed many reported allegations as politically motivated antics. However, this side of the story is equally mired in uncertainty.

Reported instances and accounts of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline

An anonymous source went as far as claiming, “You couldn't be there and not feel uncomfortable,” referring to a January meeting at which significant officials negotiated over Ukraine aid. They also claimed the president moved so slowly at the event that it took him roughly ten minutes to the approximately two dozen top-ranking leaders.

Once the meeting kicked off, which wasn't until after Biden had finished greeting everyone, the old president turned to his notes, signalling the need to support Ukraine financially. It struck an absurd note, as those present were well acquainted with the basic facts of the juncture. On the other hand, some faced issues hearing what he was saying.

Beyond that point, most of the conversation excluded the president, as Biden mostly depended on other lawmakers to push the talks ahead. Deeply alarming instanced followed as several suggested that when questions were directed Biden's way, he would turn to staffers.

DailyMail.com also highlighted another distant instance that transpired that month: the president sparked sombre conversations about his capabilities by mixing up two of his Hispanic cabinet secretaries.

Further, down the weeks, names of other significant figures slipped his memory, including the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's widow, leaders from Egypt and Mexico and a German chancellor who passed away in 2017.

In another alarming instance spotlighted by WSJ, Biden appeared out of it while discussing one of his own policies with Republican Mike Johnson following a Ukraine-centric meeting. Although Johnson didn't agree to speak on the matter, several other witnesses reported the case.

Additionally, DC insiders noted that Johnson had highlighted a new administration energy policy, which, in turn, left US allies with no choice but to import more fuel from resourceful rivals like Russia.

Seemingly explaining Biden's own policy to him, Johnson reportedly said, “Mr. President, you are helping Vladimir Putin,” a source said. However, Biden's next response left Johnson flabbergasted, as the president suggested that the “policy” was merely a study. These particularly perturbing developments affected lawmakers, considering Biden's administration is standing right between two severely critical conflicts with World War-level potential.

Other cases of Freudian slips also came to light in the Journal's report. Biden supposedly made an unintentional mistake when he reportedly let it slip that he possibly wouldn't have run for a second term if Trump wasn't his contender in the presidential race. In another questionable moment, Biden—a lifelong professor—said he was once a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania.

After Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, the latter proclaimed the nation's oldest-ever president as “hazy,” “faulty,” “fuzzy” and “poor,” while also reportedly declaring that his mental capabilities have “signifcant limitations.”