60% Americans not at all confident in Joe Biden's mental capability

A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that escalating numbers doubted 81-year-old President Joe Biden has what it takes to serve effectively as president. While he prepares for his upcoming State of the Union address on Thursday, 6 in 10 adults are very doubtful about his mental capability to lead the country again. Roughly 6 in 10 US adults are not very confident in Biden's capability to serve as president. (In picture: US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland, on March 1, 2024.) (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Despite coming to power, Biden hasn't entirely won over the masses with his presidential service. A significant dilemma is posed to the voters, especially with these numbers rising higher since January 2022. Back then, about half of those submitting their polls for the survey expressed similar concerns.

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump for 2024 presidential elections

One may wonder if these numbers haven't turned out in the favour of Biden, they may have switched over to Trump's side. However, the 77-year-old former president from the Republican frontline suffered a blow with the same numbers. Opposing his ability to serve as the next president, 6 in 10 of those polled expressed their lack of confidence in his mental capability.

Age is often regarded as a mere number. However, voters have met with a dead-end when it comes to voting for either frontrunning candidates racing beyond their traditional retirement age to secure the 2024 presidential win this fall.

Biden is likely to address his strategy for the upcoming presidential session. Global conflicts, domestic emergencies and Congressional upheaval are expected to be the major topics of his speech on March 7. As he hopes to win over the crowd and push his campaign for another term in heading administration, only 38% of adult citizens approve of Biden's ways. On the other hand, 61% of disapproving citizens have no affinity for how he's been handling his presidential stature.

During her recent Arizona 'Women for Biden' address, First Lady Jill Biden was also subjected to accusations and disruptions. While she hoped to turn the conversation against Trump as a danger to women and families, Pro-Palestinian protestors accused her and the president of promoting genocide by failing to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Another poll revealed that about 4 in 10 US citizens approve of how Biden is dealing with issues like health care, climate change, abortion policy and the Russia-Ukraine issue. However, even fewer people are satisfied with his handling of immigration, Israel's military campaign in Palestine and the economy. These make for other significant issues that are bound to come up in his speech.

Despite the overt opposition between Democrats and Republicans, both can agree that age works as a liability against their respective front-running candidates.