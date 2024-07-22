Kamala Harris has the edge but can she challenge Donald Trump's resurgence?

Can a Black Indian American woman become the next US president? With Joe Biden's sudden exit from the race to the White House, Kamala Harris is being seen as his possible replacement, backed by the president and many other Democrats. However, even before she steps into the ring to take on Trump she faces several challenges. After exiting the race Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement but can Kamla take on Donald Trump?(AFP)

First, let's look at the advantages she enjoys.

Kamala has quickly garnered support from top Democratic leaders, and no major candidate has opposed her nomination for president. After losing a month due to Biden's stubbornness, the party now seeks a seamless succession to get back on track against the growing stature of Donald Trump after his assassination bid.

Joe Biden's endorsement has automatically filled up Harris' coffers with $96 million in campaign funds. His campaign has also formally renamed itself as ‘Harris for President,’ and all members will now work for Harris.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party, and unite our nation, to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris said in a statement. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Democrats are running out of time as Trump gets stronger

Democrats need to quickly shift the narrative and gain party consensus to officially name Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee. The big decision has to be made before the Democratic National Convention lined up in August.

The GOP has already stepped up the offensive, with Trump claiming, "Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been," he told CNN. His campaign has called Kamala Biden's ‘enabler in chief.’ Trump campaign videos on immigration and inflation, initially prepared to attack Biden's policies, are now being used to question Kamala. After Biden had made Kamala in charge of addressing illegal immigration linked to Mexico and Central America, Republicans are also blaming her for the border crisis.

Kamala needs to earn nomination and show her eligibility

Despite Biden's blessings, not all Democrats are pushing for an early coronation. Even as Barack Obama has refused to endorse her and called for a more competitive nomination process to dispel doubts about her political skill, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to endorse Kamala. Neither has Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, nor Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the minority House leader, made any public statements in her favour.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” he said. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Complicated Decisions Loom

Kamala Harris' first significant challenge would be to choose a running mate. She must take charge of the campaign with little time before early voting begins in some states in September and build a strong narrative against Trump, who has the backing of tech biggies like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

It is expected that she would pick a white man to broaden her appeal and provide demographic balance to the ticket. The names being considered include Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.