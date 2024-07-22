How will Democrats select presidential nominee after Biden's exit and what's next for their campaign?

President Biden’s unexpected withdrawal from the presidential race on Sunday, just weeks before the Democratic National Convention, has not just added a surprising twist to this year’s election cycle but also thrown Democrat's election campaign in a jeopardy. Even though Biden has endorsed Kamala, will she become the presidential nominee and gain default party backing? All key questions answered and here’s what lies ahead for the Democratic Party. A man holds a sign showing his appreciation for US President Joe Biden along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2024.(AFP)

Will Kamala Harris automatically replace Biden?

No. Biden remains president and plans to serve until his term ends in January 2025. Kamal is yet to earn Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi's endorsements. Harris’ role as vice president does not automatically transfer to the presidential campaign. The Democratic National Convention has a process for selecting nominees, and Harris will need to follow it to secure the nomination.

Who are the possible Democratic presidential nominees?

Some leading contenders include Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has also emerged as a potential candidate.

Is Kamala Harris considered the frontrunner?

Yes. Harris has several key advantages, including access to Biden’s campaign funds and the support of many voters who backed the Biden-Harris ticket four years ago. Biden’s explicit endorsement adds further weight to her candidacy, and much of the Democratic establishment has rallied behind her. However, her approval ratings are similar to Biden’s, providing an opportunity for other candidates.

How will Democrats select a new nominee?

The primary elections are over, and Biden won an overwhelming majority of the vote. The nomination process now moves to the roughly 3,900 pledged Democratic National Convention delegates who will select the party’s candidate. These delegates, representing their states’ Democratic voters, will vote at the convention to choose the nominee.

Who are the delegates?

Delegates represent their states’ Democratic voters at the convention. They are a diverse group, including lawyers, school board members, labor activists, faith leaders, lifelong Democrats, and party newcomers. Most delegates were pledged to support Biden, but with his withdrawal, they are free to vote for their choice.

What are ‘automatic’ delegates or super delegates?

In addition to the roughly 3,900 pledged delegates, there are about 700 “automatic” delegates, including governors, members of Congress, and Democratic Party officials. They do not vote in the first convention roll call vote but join the voting pool if no candidate gets a majority in the initial vote.

What happens to Biden’s campaign funds?

If Harris becomes the nominee, she would have access to Biden’s campaign funds, which totalled about $95 million as of the end of June. If another candidate is the nominee, the funds could be donated to the Democratic National Committee or a super PAC to support the Democratic campaign.

How is the new vice presidential nominee chosen?

The next presidential nominee will select their own vice president, subject to approval by the delegates. This could add to the drama of the convention as politicians lobby for both positions on the ticket.

What are the key dates to watch?

The Democratic convention is scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago. The election is on November 5, with earlier in-person and mail-in voting options available in many states.