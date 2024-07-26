Trump chickening out from debates with Kamala, says won't agree to anything; Democrats feel he's afraid

The Trump campaign announced Thursday that it would not agree to a general election debate with Vice President Kamala Harris “until Democrats formally decide on their nominee” after the VP expressed her readiness to debate the former president. Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign in the past, as per reports (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Earlier on Thursday, Harris declared she was “ready to go” for a debate with Trump, challenging her likely GOP rival after he indicated he might not participate in an ABC News-hosted event as planned.

“I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously,” Harris said. “Now, here he is backpedalling, and I’m ready, and I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and so I’m ready. Let’s go.”

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” said Trump spokeperson director Steven Cheung in a statement.

Many Democrats think Harris is ‘Marxist fraud’ who can't beat Trump

Cheung asserted that there is a prevailing belief among many Democrats that “Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump,” adding that some are still hoping for a different candidate, referencing former President Barack Obama's lack of endorsement, though Obama is expected to publicly support Harris soon.

“Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds,” Cheung continued.

Trump and Joe Biden had agreed to two debates, one on June 27 and another on September 10. However, Biden's poor and shaky performance in the June CNN presidential debate debate led to increased calls from Democrats for him to step down as the nominee, which he did on Sunday due to mounting pressure, and named Harris as his successor.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” Biden said on Sunday through a press release.

Harris has now secured enough delegate support to be the likely Democratic nominee. The Democratic convention is scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he would “absolutely” debate Harris at least once before Election Day.