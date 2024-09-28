Michigan Gov Whitmer weighs in on Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes: ‘We do care about…'

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from Michigan, commented on the debate surrounding American singer Taylor Swift and soccer player Brittany Mahomes' possible political divergences. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared on Bravo channel's “Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday.(AP)

The governor, who appeared on Bravo channel's “Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, was asked if she feels people should care that Mahomes, who has been associated with backing former President Donald Trump, and Swift, who has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House race, are friends.

“We do care about Taylor Swift and, no, we shouldn’t give a damn,” Whitmer responded.

A look at Mahomes-Swift friendship and their endorsement

In contrast to Whitmer's statement, a lot of people have shown fervent interested in the friendship between Mahomes and Swift.

Mahomes has been siding with Trump on social media for the past month and a half. Mahomes is the spouse of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who plays with Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend.

On August 13, she liked an Instagram post from Trump's account detailing his policy agenda for 2024. This sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with a few Taylor Swift fan pages highlighting the soccer player's move.

Following this, Mahomes posted a string of Instagram stories to hit back at the criticism.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she stated. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

People can have different opinions, she asserted, urging people to “be kind”.

Swift backed Harris following her first presidential debate against Trump on September 10.

Miffed with Swift's endorsement of Harris, Trump, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” following the endorsement, declared that he preferred “Mrs. Mahomes much better” than the pop star.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he wrote on Truth Social.