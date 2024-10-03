Ex-ICC official, part of Australian team with Waugh, Gilchrist and Co, now responsible for bringing Kabaddi to Melbourne

When the formidable Australian cricket team arrived in India in March 2001, boasting a 15-match winning streak, few could have predicted that the next month would etch their rivalry into cricketing folklore. Australia dominated India in just three days in the opening Test in Mumbai, leading many to believe the matches in Kolkata and Chennai were mere formalities. But young Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman had different ideas. Harbhajan took an astonishing 32 wickets, while Laxman piled on runs in a historic turnaround, as India clawed back from a Test down to claim a landmark series victory. Brendan McClements

Accompanying the Australian team on that tour was Brendan McClements, then Head of Public Affairs at Cricket Australia, marking the beginning of his long association with India. Over the next 23 years, McClements would return to India at least a dozen more times, the most recent visit being just last month. Now CEO of Visit Victoria, he arrived in the capital to highlight the growing and dynamic relationship between India and Australia. Despite his many trips, McClements still vividly recalls that first night as if it were only yesterday.

"I was lucky. What a team. It was true that they love playing against India. Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee… that team completely embraced the Indian experience. I came with the team in 2001. My memory was arriving around 11PM in the night in Mumbai, walking out with Mark Waugh to about 10,000 people in the terminal, cheering and clapping. It was a welcoming experience. We reached the Taj and had to do a press conference in the morning around 2AM and there were around 200 Indian journalists, 20 cameras. It just stuck in my mind," he told The Hindustan Times.

After three years with Cricket Australia, McClements transitioned to the International Cricket Council, where he served as General Manager of Corporate Affairs for four years. However, it was in 2019 that he took on a role with Visit Victoria, and the rest, as they say, is history. Australians take immense pride in their roots, and for McClements, who was born and raised in Melbourne, the chance to showcase his city and state to tourists is a true privilege. While Melbourne often faces stiff competition from Sydney for the title of Australia's best city, McClements firmly believes there's really no contest.

"Sydney does what Sydney does. It's a city that has got a lot of strings but what we know from the people who've been to Australia is that Melbourne is the best city in Australia. If you look at the names that other parts of Australia has, a place like the Grand Canyon, which is a nature-based experience. So there is something about cities that people want to travel to and that's what Melbourne can be. It's the best city in Australia. Food, wine, culture sports, it's all at your fingertips. So yes, Sydney and Melbourne have a rivalry, but we know what we are – that is the best city in Australia," he added.

PKL heading Down Under

Sports add to Melbourne’s charm and play a crucial role in attracting visitors from around the world. For a city like Melbourne, sports work on multiple levels. Major events like the Australian Open, Grand Prix, and Boxing Day Test draw huge crowds, ensuring people flock to the city. For broadcasters, sports also provide a powerful narrative, showcasing Melbourne to a global audience. Cricket holds a special place in Australia, and with Melbourne's large Indian diaspora, the upcoming Boxing Day Test is already nearly sold out. Beyond cricket, McClements and Visit Victoria have also successfully brought the Pro Kabaddi League to Melbourne, further expanding the city’s sporting appeal.

"We loved it when it when India and Pakistan played the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli going bonkers in the last two overs… it was simply amazing. But for us, it's also that people from India were there at the same time. We worked closely with Star. Those sorts of things bring people together, that is why Kabaddi is so exciting for us as it's a good source of forming brilliant connection with Indians who are already settled in Australia," he said.

"We tested it before with the women's edition of the PKL. Very well understood. There's about a million people in Australia from Indian descent. They are very aware of it; they follow it… almost 95 percent are interested in it. And hopefully, PKL will be able to tell the Australian story during the season."

While the dates aren't set in stone, there's a possibility that the Pro Kabaddi League season could coincide with the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, starting on December 26. However, McClements sees this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity. "I think it will be complimentary. We can work together. We are making sure we celebrate all Indian cultures during the Boxing Day Test. Kabaddi, if it happens during the time, will make a strong foothold."