DiJonai Carrington traded by Dallas Wings to Minnesota Lynx; all about the deal

DiJonai Carrington has been traded by the Dallas Wings to the Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA team shared in a social media post. The Wings will get guard Karlie Samuelson, forward Diamond Miller, and a second-round pick in 2027 in return, the post added. Center Teaira McCowan was waived by the Wings in order to open up a spot on their roster and aid the trade. DiJonai Carrington has been traded to the Minnesota Lynx.(Getty Images via AFP)

DiJonai Carrington traded to the Minnesota Lynx

A Bleacher Report stated that DiJonai Carrington’s addition could be pivotal for the Lynx. The team’s 24-5 start has proved their ability to be the biggest threat against reigning champions New York Liberty. The Lynx are six games ahead of the New York Liberty as of now in the WNBA standings.

Carrington’s trade came a day after the Lynx’s star forward Napheesa Collier left the squad’s 111-58 win over the Las Vegas Aces with an ankle injury.

As for the Wings, the trade proves that the season has not gone according to plan for them. The side is in 11th position in the WNBA standings, with an 8-21 record. The inclusion of Miller, a former No. 2 overall pick in 2023, gives the side a young forward whom they can pair with Myisha Hines-Allen, Maddy Siegrist, and Luisa Geiselsoder. Samuelson is set to miss the remainder of the season due to left foot surgery. She can prove to be a veteran guard in the next edition of the WNBA.

DiJonai Carrington stats

For Carrington, this is the second trade in months. She was earlier traded by the Connecticut Sun to the Wings in February, USA Today reported. The former second-round pick out of Baylor has been averaging 8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 10.4 points this season.

The former Sun player was named the Most Improved Player in the last season of the WNBA. Carrington posted career-high averages of 5.0 rebounds, 12.7 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.56 steals per game. This was a jump from her record of 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assist,s and 0.63 steals in 2023.

