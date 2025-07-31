LeBron's wife Savannah James, Russell and Nina Westbrook's reunion at WNBA game leaves fans in awe

The WNBA game on Tuesday (July 29) at Crypto.com Arena between the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces witnessed many standout moments. One such instance, which has caught widespread fan attention, was Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James’s wife, Savannah James, meeting up with another star couple from the basketball world on the court: Russell and Nina Westbrook. File photo of Savannah James (AFP)

Savannah James’s now-viral moment with the Westbrooks

In the now-viral moment, Savannah was seen meeting the former Denver Nuggets players and his wife in the stands at the match. This interaction between two prominent couples off-court garnered a lot of traction. The pairs can be seen hugging each other politely and sharing a few light-hearted pleasantries.

Sitting courtside, the couple witnessed the Aces take over the Sparks by 89-74. Aces player A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals. Jackie Young then added 26 points and 10 assists, besides receiving her first career triple-double.

After 13 months off the court due to his recovering ACL, rookie Cameron Brink scored 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block. Despite these efforts, however, the Sparks failed to come through and continue their fall down the rankings. The Aces, on the other hand, are slowly building up momentum.

Fans react to Savannah James reunion with Westbrook

Fans shared their reactions to the viral moment on social media. “I've seen enough, Westbrook to the Lakers is confirmed,” wrote a fan. “🤎Two black Wives s/o Russ and Bron,” another fan said.

“Why did I think Russ was Anthony Edwards lmao,” wrote one more user “Mrs. James is in the house 🔥,” yet another said. Speculations over LeBron James's future in the Lakers and league continue to fuel amidst their appearance by his wife.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta