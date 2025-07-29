Does Phoenix star Kahleah Copper wear a wig? WNBA game's absurd stoppage sparks speculation

The WNBA is known for many things. But an odd moment on court during the Washington Mystics’ game against the Phoenix Mercury has caught the attention of viewers and internet users alike. It has been making rounds on the internet ever since Sunday’s (July 27) game. File photo of Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

During Mercury’s last game, their player Kahleah Copper faced an awkward moment when her wig came off and fell on the court during play. Embarrassed by the incident, she ran away to her locker room, and the game briefly halted.

To make matters worse, announcing members Meghan McPeak and Christy Winters Scott moved past without acknowledging the incident, and a fan watching from the stands got ejected from the audience for laughing at the incident.

Fans react to Kahleah Copper's awkward moment

Ever since the bizarre incident happened, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

“What a fkn joke. First of all why is she wearing a wig at all ? Wear your natural hair it will look MUCH BETTER . And especially during a basketball game ? This is ridiculous,” wrote a user.

“There will be documentaries one day about how badly the WNBA botched the Caitlin Clark era, which could have propelled them into a legitimate, self-sustaining league, but instead things like this make them look bush league,” another added.

“1) The WNBA is not a real sports league. 2) At this rate, very soon sports fans will not be allowed to even boo a player (at least not from a protected class), or they will censor themselves for fear of being ejected.🤮,” wrote another user.

“The generation that has been coddled their whole life, given participation ribbons and played but didn't keep score because everyone is a winner, is now at the age to play semi-pro ball. What's next? Ejecting someone because they don't clap loud enough during introductions?” wrote another user.

“They acted like a black woman's wig coming off was one of the most horrific things ever to happen on a court. They wouldn't even show it or replay it. Then someone laughs and gets ejected. It's just a f'n wig. They should have played that sh!t like 100 f'n times. Second, the whole f'n arena should have laughed. Why? Because it's funny a f,” wrote a user.

Phoenix Mercury ended up winning the game 88-72.

With contributions from Stuti Gupta