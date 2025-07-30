Could LeBron James pair up with Stephen Curry for the Warriors? NBA insider says…

Few things have gripped this NBA offseason as much as veteran and Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James. Although initial speculation of him leaving the team was put to rest when he opted in for his $53 million player option this season, analysts and insiders still haven’t placed the chances of a trade or extension out of the loop. In the midst of this conversation, NBA insider Marc Stein has posed an interesting possibility. File photo of LeBron James(AP)

Marc Stein’s pitch

“The idea of LeBron James and Steph Curry teaming is still in the realm of possibility, Marc Stein says 🤝👀 “I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he’s looking for a last hurrah elsewhere.”,” according to an X post by Basketball Forever (@bballforever_).

If it were to materialize into reality, this combination could put the best basketball players of the past decade on the same side. James’s career spectrum already looks unclear ahead of the end of his one-year contract with the Lakers. Curry, too, will be in the fray once his two-year contract with the Golden State Warriors expires. Hence, both veteran teams joining hands and giving the Warriors a championship-winning competitive edge is not completely out of the picture just yet.

What could LeBron James achieve?

James, along with Vince Carter, is currently in his 22nd season in the NBA. If this deal were to become a reality, an additional year would make him the longest-haul player in the league’s history. In addition, playing fifty more regular-season games will put him at 1,612 for his career and push him past Robert Parrish to set an all-time record, as reported by The Stein Line.

The most plausible way to do this would be for James to enter the Warriors in 2026 using the veteran minimum so that tested players like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler won’t be required to move off.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta