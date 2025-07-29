Stephen Curry gets real about his ‘surreal’ friendship with the Obamas

NBA and American politics haven’t always been the most interconnected of worlds, but when they do meet, they have proven to deliver beautiful friendships in return. One such example would be the close bond Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry shares with former President Barack Obama and his family. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry opened up on his bond with the Obama family.(AP)

Stephen Curry opens up on close bond with the Obama family

During a recent appearance on 360 With Speedy, Curry opened up on his bond with the Obama family while discussing the launch of Plezi: a flavored drink company run by him in collaboration with former First Lady Michelle Obama. When asked if he shares a close relationship with them, Curry replied, “As you can imagine, there are uh there are levels to what it means to be a part of the Obama family. But they're accessible. Let's put it that way."

“The friendship is there. The mentorship is there. President Obama's been an unbelievable voice for me in terms of certain things. I can just call him, ask him a question. He's always hyping me up on the court and to have now something that we get to do with Michelle, something that she's passionate about for a while. It has taken her time to develop a product, and she stands behind it.”

It's still surreal to even talk like that, but those are good people to be partners with. For sure. They are amazing people, and it's been cool to get to know them over the years,” he added.

Barack Obama’s association with basketball

During his time in office, President Obama was a huge fan of the sport himself. He would frequently host private games at the White House featuring some of the best players in the league. He was an ardent supporter who encouraged the sport and shared a close relationship with many players, Curry being one of them.

By Stuti Gupta