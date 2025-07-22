Trump says DOJ should make Barack Obama top target over 2016 Russia investigation, ‘This was treason’

Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 22, called on the Justice Department to prosecute Barack Obama after his administration’s report claimed that officials of the former president’s administration manipulated intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard recently sent criminal referrals related to the report to the DOJ. Trump says DOJ should make Barack Obama top target over 2016 Russia investigation (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump was asked in the Oval Office on Tuesday, during a visit with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom the DOJ should target next. “Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it,” Trump said. “And [then-vice president Joe] Biden was there with him and [former FBI director James] Comey was there and [former DNI director James] Clapper, the whole group was there. [Former CIA director John] Brennan. They were all there in a room, right here, this was the room.”

“If you look at those papers, they have him stone-cold and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place, it was them, too. But the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?” he added.

“He’s guilty, it’s not a question,” Trump further said. “This was treason, this was every word you can think of.”

‘It’s time to go after people’

Trump also revealed that Gabbard told him about thousands of additional documents that were set to come, and went on to call Obama the “ringleader.” Back in March, Trump signed a memo ordering the declassification of “all files related to Crossfire Hurricane – the name the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was given.

On Tuesday, Trump was also asked about Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reaching out to lawyers of Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to set up a meeting with her. However, Trump said he knew nothing about this, and went on to discuss Gabbard’s report instead.

“The witch hunt that you should be talking about if they caught President Obama absolutely cold, Tulsi Gabbard. What they did to this country in 2016, starting in 2016 but going up all the way going up to 2020 and the election, they tried to rig the election and they got caught and they should be very severe consequences for that,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say that he had “caught” former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, but chose to “let her off the hook” because she was a wife of a former president.

“It’s time to go after people. Obama’s been caught directly,” Trump added. “What they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal, it’s criminal at the highest level so that’s really the things you should be talking about.”