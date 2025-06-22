In photos that have surfaced, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard appears to be absent in the Situation Room during President Donald Trump and his key national security officials’ recent meeting. Gabbard previously claimed to lawmakers that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon,” and was directly contradicted by Trump in recent days. Tulsi Gabbard 'missing' from Trump's Situation Room? Photos of Iran strikes raise questions (Photo by Ezra Acayan / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Trump said on Friday, June 20, that “my intelligence community is wrong” if they have no evidence Iran is pursuing nuclear arms. On being told that the claim was made by Gabbard, Trump replied, “She’s wrong.”

Meanwhile, Trump has announced that the United States has launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites. The decision to involve the US directly came after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran.

‘No reason for her to be there if she is openly defying the president Trump’

Gabbard’s absence from the Situation Room photos was pointed out by social media users. An X account wrote, sharing a couple of photos, “Was Tulsi Gabbard in the situation room during the strike?”

Many X users weighed in on the comment section, with one saying, “Tulsi Gabbard must be outcast or something.” “Looks like not. I will point out that folks in the military routinely have to support decisions they may not agree with. No evidence that she cannot continue to do the job. But it's up to Trump,” one user said, while another wrote, “If she wasn't, it is not good for her. Could signal her ouster.” One wrote, “There's no reason for her to be there if she is openly defying the president Trump”/

“Different pics from all around the room point to “no”,” one user noted, while another pointed out, “Trump was pretty mad at her before!” One wrote, “I think she might be getting replaced soon.”

Some users also pointed out that just because Gabbard is not seen in the photos that have been publicly shared, it does not mean she was not in the room. Some suggested that she may have been there but was not photographed. “There are no pictures of the cameraman either,” one user joked, while another jokingly commented, “she was making the coffee”.