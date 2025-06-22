US bombs Iran: 10 key developments after strikes on nuclear sites
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites.
In the aftermath of the strikes, here are 10 key developments:
- In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
- Following the strikes, Trump has announced that he would address the nation Saturday, June 20, at 10 pm ET. The president wrote on Truth Social, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”
- In a Truth Social post after the strikes, Trump announced that “Fordow is gone.”
- Iranian state media has confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s Isfahan, Natanz and Fordo nuclear sites have been attacked by “enemy strikes.” The IRIB state broadcaster claimed that the sites, as well as their enriched uranium stockpiles, were previously evacuated.
- CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources, that after the bombings, the US sent a message to Iran, insisting that they were limited to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and that Washington is not looking for regime change. This is being viewed as an apparent attempt at de-escalation.
- The IDF’s Home Front Command went on to update civilian guidelines after the US strike on Iran, saying that effective immediately, all schools across the country are closed and all gatherings are banned. Only essential businesses can operate.
- US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the strikes serve “as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.” “The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement,” he wrote on X. “President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity.”
- Hostage Matan Zanguaker’s mother Einav spoke out after the US strike on Iran, saying, “Now we can return the hostages from captivity.” She added, “Now we can return to life and restore it. Now the dead can be returned for a proper burial. Now we can end the war in Gaza. The time is ripe. Now.”
- Yoav Gallant, the former Israeli Minister for Defence, hailed Trump’s decision on social media. “President Trump took a bold decision for the United States, for Israel, for all of humanity,” Gallant wrote on X. “The world is now a safer place.”
- US Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, praised Trump’s move in an X post. He wrote, “As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS. Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”
