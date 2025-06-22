What are B-2 Stealth Bombers and why US used it to target nuclear sites in Iran | Explained

After days of speculation, the United States joined the Israel-Iran conflict after the American military struck three sites in Iran in a move that is set to escalate tensions in the Middle East. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber (C) is flanked by 4 U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump, who made the announcement, said B-2 stealth bombers were used to attack three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, calling it a historic moment for the US, Israel and the world.

Trump said that six Bunker Buster bombs were used in strikes on Fordow, adding that 30 Tomahawk missiles were used against the other two nuclear sites.

Also Read: ‘Fordow is gone’: Trump signals major blow to Iran’s nuclear programme after US strikes

What is the B-2 stealth bomber?

B-2 stealth bomber is a first-of-its-kind arsenal in the US Air Force and has been the backbone of the American stealth technology for three decades.

After its first flight in 1989, the aircraft remains one of the most survivable aircraft in the world, with the capability to penetrate the most sophisticated enemy defences, according to its manufacturer Northrop Grumman.

The B-2 has been designed with state-of-the-art technology and is known for its low observability, all-altitude capability, and ability to penetrate the most sophisticated air defenses.

Due to its low-observability engineering, the fighter is difficult to detect by conventional radar. Its flying-wing design, radar-absorbent materials, and reduced infrared signature result in a radar cross-section of about 0.001 square meters—comparable to that of a small bird.

The advanced jet also has several other features, including its capability to travel up to 6,000 nautical miles without refueling and massive arsenal capacity and ability to perform operations freely even at high altitudes.

Why Trump Deployed B-2 Bomber in Iran?

There has been growing speculation ever since B-2 stealth bombers were headed to Guam on Saturday. It was also being speculated that the Trump administration would use the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator or bunker-buster bomb to target the underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordrow.

However, the speculations were put to rest after Trump announced attacking three sites in Iran, including Fordrow, to decapitate the country's nuclear program. A Fox News report said that the US dropped six Bunker buster bombs to target Fordow.

The B-2 is the only US fighter jet capable of carrying the Massive Ordnance Penetrator on bombing missions, with each bomber having the capability to carry two such bombs.

But US and Israeli officials had earlier said that American stealth bombers, like B-2, and a bunker buster can only destroy the heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground, according to the Associated Press.

What is Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs or bunker buster?

The Massive Ordnance Penetrator or the MOP is a large penetrating weapon which is capable of attacking deeply buried and hardened bunkers, according to the US Air Force.

The GPS-guided weapon can reach and destroy targets located in well protected facilities. The bunker buster has been designed to be more advanced than its predecessors, the BLU-109 and GBU-28.

The US Air Force successfully conducted its flights test in New Mexico where it executed five weapon drops on “threat-representative targets to further evaluate weapon system performance."