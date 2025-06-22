‘Either peace or tragedy’: What Donald Trump said in speech after US strikes on Iran | Top quotes

US President Donald Trump, in a nationally televised address late Saturday (local time), said the United States had carried out large-scale airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan US President Donald Trump addresses US in the aftermath of US strikes on Iran nuclear facility.(File Photo)

During his address, Trump claimed a “spectacular military success” and warned Tehran of even greater attacks if it does not “make peace.” Follow Iran-Israel conflict live updates

The strikes mark a dramatic escalation in tensions in the Middle East, with Trump insisting the goal was the "total destruction" of Iran’s ability to enrich uranium, a cornerstone of its nuclear programme.

Here are the top quotes from Trump’s address:

‘Iran’s nuclear sites completely obliterated'

Donald Trump conveyed the goal of the US's strikes, saying, "Our Objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

‘Middle east bully’

Trump said in his address to nation, “Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

'There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran'

Warning Iran on future repercussions, the Republican President said, “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all — by far, and perhaps the most lethal.”

'Future attacks will be far greater if they don’t make peace'

Trump said, “If they (Iran) do not make peace, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

'We worked with Netanyahu as a team'

Trump went on to extend gratitude to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before. And we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel,” he said.

No more 'Death to America, death to Israel'

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America, Death to Israel.’ They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty... It will not continue,” Trump said.

'Most of the remaining targets can be taken out in minutes'

Donald Trump further added, “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

He said that 'tonight’s strike was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal.” Trump added that no other military in the world could have done this massive scale of operation.

“God bless the Middle East, God bless Israel, and God bless America. Thank you very much,” Trump said while concluding his address.

Iran says 'no damage' in US strikes

Iranian officials on Sunday confirmed that US airstrikes targeted three of its nuclear sites but asserted that the attacks caused “no damage,” contradicting US President's remarks about a “spectacular military success.”

The deputy political director of Iran’s state broadcaster, Hassan Abedini, stated on national television that the sites had been cleared “a while ago” and maintained, “Iran suffered no damage due to the US strikes.” Abedini added that even if President Trump’s assertions were accurate, Iran “didn’t suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, officials clarified that “there are no materials in these three nuclear sites that cause radiation.” They also claimed the nuclear material “was evacuated” in advance.

Akbar Salehi, the security deputy governor of Isfahan, acknowledged the attacks near key nuclear facilities. “Several explosions were heard in Natanz and Isfahan, we saw attacks near the nuclear sites of Isfahan and Natanz,” he said.