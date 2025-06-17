Donald Trump has urgently ordered the National Security Council to be ready for his arrival in the situation room. This comes shortly after the US President made an exit from the G7 Summit post-dinner amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Trump preps situation room: What does it mean for Iran-Israel conflict? (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Fox News' Lawrence Jones III stressed the urgency of the situation, confirming that Trump wants the National Security Council to be on standby in the situation room.

"I've been informed that the President will have dinner with the heads of state of the G7 nations and then immediately depart for Washington. He has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room," Jones said, according to the Irish Star. As he posed for the "family photo" Trump told other G7 leaders "I have to be back early — for obvious reasons."

"I have to be back," he added.

What does this mean for the Iran-Israel conflict?

While it is unclear what will transpire in the situation room, it is important to note that Trump recently said that Iran should have signed a deal already. “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” he wrote on Truth Social. “What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Trump has repeatedly stressed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. He wrote in one Truth Social post, “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” In another, he wrote, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that,” IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!””

Trump’s stance on the conflict has been clear, with the US President urging Iran to hold immediate talks with Israel to de-escalate the situation. However, it is unclear whether this is what he plans to discuss in the situation room.

"Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late," Trump told reporters Monday, June 16, at the beginning of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada. He made the remarks after several people were killed in Iranian missile strikes on Israeli cities.

Trump has asserted that the United States is not involved in Israel's attacks. He recently urged Iran and Israel to make a deal, adding that they “will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” He added in the Truth Social post, “Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”