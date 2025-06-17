Israel, Iran trade strikes for fifth day straight; Trump cuts short G7 trip | 10 updates

The conflict between Iran and Israel has entered its fifth day with both countries continuing relentless strikes. Israel on Tuesday attacked the headquarters of the state television broadcaster in Iran, videos of which are in wide circulation on social media. Smoke billows from an explosion near the Azadi Tower in Tehran on June 16, 2025 after Israeli strikes. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building was struck in an Israeli attack on Monday, cutting live coverage immediately.(AFP)

United States President Donald Trump cut short his trip to the Group of Seven (G7) countries summit in Canada by a day due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. He also posted on his social media platform Truth Social that “everyone should evacuate Tehran” after Israel vowed to launch a massive strike against Iran.

Trump reiterated that Iran should have signed the nuclear deal with the US which has now hit a roadblock due to the ongoing conflict.

Here are 10 major updates on Iran-Israel conflict:

Ahead of striking the Iranian state TV broadcaster, Israel had warned people in Iranian capital Tehran to evaluate. According to the Israel military, the TV station provided a cover for Iranian military operations.

According to Iran’s top diplomat Araqchi, Israeli strikes on Iranian state broadcaster was the ‘height of cowardice and sign of desperation’, reports Iran’s state media.

A fresh wave of missile and drone strikes has been launched against Israel, said Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, late on Monday night. Sirens sounded across several areas in Israel after midnight, according to the Israeli military. The military also said that they were working on thwarting the attacks.

“Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Foreign ministers of European countries urged their Iranian counterpart to take a step back by continuing the nuclear deal talks with the United States and avoid the conflict with Israel from getting worse, reported Reuters. However, Iran’s foreign minister said that the country’s priority was to confront Israel for now, said a French diplomatic source.

As US President Donald Trump returns from the G7 summit a day earlier on Monday night, he has requested the national security council be prepared in the situation room, according to a Fox News journalist Lawrence Jones.

Donald Trump has made an offer to Iran and Israel to come to a ceasefire, said French President Emmanuel Macron while talking to reporters at the G7. "There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Reuters quoted Macron as saying.

Donald Trump refused to sign a statement during the G7 summit calling for a de-escalation between Iran and Israel, reported Reuters citing a US official. The draft statement also said that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and upheld Israel’s right to defend itself, the report added.

Thousands of people are stranded as several countries in the Middle East have closed their airspace owing to the conflict between Iran and Israel. Flight operations have been severely hit in most of these countries, preventing people from flying back home or leaving the conflict zone, reported AP. “You’ve got thousands of passengers suddenly that are not where they’re supposed to be, crews that are not where they are supposed to be, airplanes that are not where they’re supposed to be,” said retired pilot and aviation safety expert John Cox.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the strikes by his country have set Iran’s nuclear program back a “very, very long time”. He added that while Israel is not trying to topple the Iranian government, he would not be surprised if that happened due to the strikes.

