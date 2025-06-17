White House shares cryptic post after Trump’s ‘evacuate Tehran’ warning: ‘Whatever danger comes…’

The White House shared a cryptic post praising the strength and resolve of the US military, shortly after President Donald Trump warned that “everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran” amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a family photo session during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Monday.(AP)

The post featured a video of Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump walking together and saluting the US Army. It was accompanied by a message attributed to the President that read, “Whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American soldier will be there. The USA will always have the grace of Almighty God and the iron will of the U.S. Army. Thanks to their extraordinary service and devotion, 250 years later, America stands tall.”

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social, urging people to evacuate Tehran, warning that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and slamming its refusal to sign a deal.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform,” wrote Donald Trump.

Iran launches fresh missile attack on Tel Aviv

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv just after midnight as explosions rang out during another wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

Iran has reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, over the past five days. Israel said 24 of its civilians had been killed in the same period. Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 people had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel remained committed to eliminating the threats from Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. “If this can be achieved in another way—fine. But we gave it a 60-day chance,” he told reporters.

His remarks echoed US President Donald Trump, who told Reuters on Friday, the first day of Israel’s offensive, that he had given Iran 60 days to agree to halt uranium enrichment, but the deadline had passed without a deal.