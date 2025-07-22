Donald Trump is set to pull the US out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the New York Post reported. The US President has cited anti-America and anti-Israel leanings, as well as UNESCO’s woke agenda, as reasons. Trump to withdraw US out of ‘woke’ UNESCO, here's why (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst//File Photo)(REUTERS)

Back in February, Trump had ordered a 90-day review of America’s presence in UNESCO. He had demanded that special emphasis be put on investigating any “anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization.” Following the review, officials reportedly took issue with UNESCO’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, and its pro-Palestinian and pro-China bias, a White House official told the outlet.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly said. “This President will always put America First and ensure our country’s membership in all international organizations aligns with our national interests.”

Why Trump thinks UNESCO is at fault

UNESCO’s publication of an “anti-racism toolkit” in 2023 and their 2024 “Transforming MEN’talities” initiative were cited as its faults. The “anti-racism toolkit” was published to urge member states to adopt “anti-racist” policies. It also called on member states to compete in a “race to the top” to be the foremost social justice advocate, urging them to answer questions about the history of racism in their jurisdictions and also ensuring equity.

On the other hand, the “MEN’talities” initiative published a report that highlighted the organization’s work in India meant to reshape how “men think about gender issues,” especially “harmful gender norms.” Last year, the gender program even published a video game report highlighting how games could “promote gender equality.”

“It is not only about controlling the negative impacts, but also relying on video games to address socio-cultural stereotypes and encourage positive, antidiscriminatory behaviors,” Assistant-Director General for the Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos said at the time.

The White House official also said that UNESCO used its Executive Board to force through anti-Israel and anti-Jewish actions, and it designated Jewish holy sites as “Palestinian World Heritage” sites. UNESCO often criticizes Israel’s war with Hamas and says that Palestine is “occupied” by the Jewish state. However, it reportedly does not blame Hamas’ reign over Gaza.

Meanwhile, Beijing happens to be the second largest funder of UNESCO “China has leveraged its influence over UNESCO to advance global standards that are favorable to Beijing’s interests,” the official said.

Trump had previously ordered the United States out of UNESCO in 2017. Back then too, he had cited anti-Israel bias.

The US first withdrew from UNESCO in 1983 under former President Ronald Reagan, saying that the organization “has extraneously politicized virtually every subject it deals with. It has exhibited hostility toward a free society, especially a free market and a free press, and it has demonstrated unrestrained budgetary expansion.”

Back in 2023, Joe Biden made the US join UNESCO again. At the time, the former president said an American presence was important in order to counter China’s increasing hold on the organization.