Donald Trump caught 'off guard’ by Israel’s actions in Gaza, Syria; called on Netanyahu to 'rectify'

US President Donald Trump was “caught off guard” by recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Syria and called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “rectify” the situations, the White House has reportedly said. US President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Syria.(AP)

The developments have added strain to a relationship already marked by tension between the two leaders, despite their countries’ close alliance and Trump's military support during recent Israeli offensive on Iran.

A strike on the only Catholic Church in Gaza last Thursday was the tipping point that prompted an immediate response from President Trump, who phoned Netanyahu to express his displeasure, CNN reported. The US president also pressed the Israeli leader to issue a statement acknowledging the attack as a mistake.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the exchange to reporters in Washington. “The president enjoys a good working relationship with Bibi Netanyahu, and stays in frequent communication with him. He was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic Church in Gaza,” CNN quoted Leavitt as saying.

“In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations,” she added.

Surprise over Syria strike amid US diplomatic efforts

Trump was also reportedly surprised by Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, the capital of Syria, which occurred as his administration pursues a delicate diplomatic initiative in the region.

According to CNN, secretary of state Marco Rubio has led US efforts to stabilise Syria, coordinating with international partners as Washington lifts sanctions and backs the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander.

Ceasefire hopes unmet during Netanyahu’s US visit

President Trump had hoped Netanyahu’s recent visit to Washington would pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, progress on the release of hostages held by Hamas, and expanded access for humanitarian aid. However, the news channel reported that the visit ended without any formal announcement.

Quoting unnamed sources familiar with the negotiations, CNN said all parties were awaiting a formal response from Hamas to the latest ceasefire and hostage release proposal. In a statement on Monday, Hamas said it was “exerting all our efforts and energies around the clock” to reach an agreement.