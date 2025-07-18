Donald Trump ‘not happy’ with Netanyahu after Israeli strike hits Gaza church, kills 3

As the war in Gaza rages on, US President Donald Trump is reportedly unhappy with his close ally - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As per White House and US state department officials, Trump's sentiments towards the Israeli leader comes after a church site was struck in Gaza, killing at least three people. A view of the damage to the Holy Family church in Gaza City following an Israeli strike on the church, in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City(AFP)

On Thursday, as Israel continues its bombardment in Gaza, Israeli strikes hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, which is also the only Catholic Church in the Palestinian territory.

The shelling from the Israeli strike injured around 10 people and also damaged the church compound, where hundreds of Palestinians have been taking shelter amid the ongoing war.

Trump ‘not happy’ with Netanyahu

During a press briefing, the White House was asked about Trump's reaction to the Israeli strike on the church.

"It was not a positive reaction. He called Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning to address the strikes on that church in Gaza," said Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary.

"And I understand the prime minister agreed to put out a statement. It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic Church. That's what the prime minister relayed to the president," she added.

Meanwhile, a the State Department's spokeswoman said that Trump was “not happy” was an “understatement.”

“I think its an understatement to say that he (Trump) was not happy,” she told reporters, adding that the US asked Israel to probe the strike.

3 killed in ‘regretful’ strike on Gaza Church

The Israeli attack on Gaza's only Catholic Church has killed at least three people and wounded 10 others, including the priest who was close with the late Pope Francis.

Pope Leo condemned the attack and expressed “his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region.”

The pope added that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack,″ and also expressed his closeness to the wounded priest, Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, and the entire parish.

In an official statement by Israel, which comes after a "not so positive" phone call from Trump, Netanyahu stated that Israel "deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy."