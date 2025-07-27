Breanna Stewart leg injury update: When can Liberty star return? Will she be available vs Dallas Wings?

Seven-time All-Star forward Breanna Stewart exited the New York Liberty's home game early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night, suffering from a lower leg injury. Breanna Stewart, the two-time MVP, underwent surgery on her right meniscus during the off-season.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Liberty announced that Stewart, 30, would not return.

When will Breanna Stewart return to play?

It is too early to know the nature and extent of her injury. The Liberty did not even specify which leg was injured, by Stewart was seen hopping around on her left leg, suggesting that her right leg might be hurt.

Though there is no certainty yet as to how long she may be sidelined, her team is likely to take a cautious approach. The two-time MVP underwent surgery on her right meniscus during the off-season, and previously had sustained major injuries to both her Achilles tendons.

Will Breanna Stewart play against Dallas Wings?

The Liberty will take on Dallas Wings on July 29 and given it is only two days away, and the caution the former is likely to exercise in Stewart's case, she seems likely to be sitting out the upcoming game.

Stewart exited the game today after playing for just three minutes. She had three points and a rebound before leaving. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court.

The Liberty was playing the second half of a back-to-back and Stewart had a quiet scoring game in Friday's win over Phoenix with just six points. She had eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

She came into the game averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season to help New York (17-6) to the second-best record in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP hasn't missed a game yet this season. After playing much of July at home, New York will be on the road for five of its next six games.

(With agency inputs)