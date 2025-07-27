Aaron Judge flexor strain: When will injured Yankees star return? Here's what's said about recovery time

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees MVP, will be spending some time off the field, after being diagnosed with a flexor strain. Aaron Judge is in an Al MVP race with Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners star catcher.(Reuters)

Manager Aaron Boone shared the news of his injury. Judge, their superstar slugger and lead for the Al MVP race, will be put on IL due to a flexor strain in the right elbow, Boone shared with reporters.

There is no UCL tear.

Aaron Judge missed Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies due to an “elbow issue,” manager Aaron Boone had said beforehand. He added that Judge was unable to ‘really throw from the outfield’ and had undergone an MRI, Yahoo Sports reported.

How long will Aaron Judge be out?

Judge is expected to be away from the team for ten days. When he's back in the action again, Judge will be eased in, Boone has hinted. However, he will be coming back to the lineup as the designated hitter. He will begin to throw before eventually returning to outfield, the manager detailed.

When did Aaron Judge get injured?

It remains unclear when exactly Judge suffered the injury. He was seen wincing and gripping his right hand after a throw, during Tuesday night's win against Toronto Blue Jays. The next day, Judge did not play the right field, but was the designated hitter, with Boone stating that the player was ‘OK’.

Aaron Judge's race for Al MVP

Judge is in an Al MVP race with Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners star catcher. Over 103 games, Judge leads in four stats – batting average (.342), OPB (.449), slugging (.711) and OPS (1.160). Raleigh, meanwhile, leads the majors in homers (39) and entered Saturday trailing Judge's 84 RBI by one.

As for the Yankees, they finish a three-game series with the Phillies on Sunday afternoon and also finish their homestand with four games against the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, they will face the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers.