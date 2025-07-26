Ryan McMahon joins Yankees as infield fix: Here’s all you need to know about the trade

After months of poor infield defense and underperformance at third base, the New York Yankees made a decisive move ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, The New York Times reported. In return, the Yankees sent pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz to Colorado. New York Yankees have acquiring Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

McMahon, 30, brings elite defense to the hot corner having graded as one of MLB’s top 10 third basemen in defensive metrics this season. He was an All-Star in 2024 and is under contract through 2027, with the Yankees assuming the full financial commitment, including the $4.5 million remaining in 2025 and $32 million over the next two seasons.

Defensive upgrade for sloppy infield

New York’s third basemen have combined for -6 outs above average, one of the worst marks in baseball. McMahon is tied for third in OAA among third basemen this year and brings stability to a position that has been a defensive liability, The New York Times stated.

The New York Post report quoted a NL scout saying that Ryan McMahon is a Gold Glove-level defender. They added that McMahon’s “solid” like DJ LeMahieu, but with a slightly below-average arm, noting that he will thrive playing meaningful games.

Also Read: MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Seth Lugo among prized players who could move

Offensive struggles continue

While McMahon’s .217/.314/.403 slash line with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs in 100 games is underwhelming, the Yankees hope that his left-handed power bat will benefit from Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

According to the New York Post. McMahon’s 127 strikeouts lead the NL, raising concerns about his plate discipline but his exit velocity is at a career high, and scouts believe a change of scenery could spark improvement. McMahon’s numbers have been significantly better at Coors Field with a .856 OPS at home compared to .589 on the road, reinforcing skepticism about his offensive ceiling away from Colorado.

A costly yet calculated gamble

The Yankees have traded Griffin Herring, their No. 8 prospect, and Josh Grosz, their No. 21 prospect. Herring has a 2.22 ERA at High-A and Grosz has a 4.14 ERA. While neither is a top tier blue-chip arm, they are both prospects.

A look at Ryan McMahon’s career

Ryan McMahon debuted with the Rockies in 2017 and the player then established himself as an elite defender and a versatile player on the infield with experience at first base, second base, and third base. He was an All-Star in 2024 and in 2022, he had signed a six-year, $70 million contract extension which also included the opportunity to opt out if he finishes in the top five of MVP voting. In his career, he has excelled at the plate, but his defense across several infield positions is what has historically set him apart.

FAQs

What is the structure of Ryan McMahon’s contract?

McMahon signed a 6-year, $70M deal in 2022, running through 2027, with an opt-out if he finishes top-5 in NL MVP voting early in the deal.

How much of McMahon’s contract are the Yankees assuming?

The Yankees are taking on the entire remaining contract, including roughly $4.5 million for 2025 and $32 million for 2026 and 2027.

What did the Yankees give up to acquire McMahon?

New York traded Griffin Herring (No. 8 prospect) and Josh Grosz (No. 21 prospect), both promising minor league pitchers.

How has McMahon performed this season?

He’s batting .217 with 16 home runs and a .717 OPS, while leading the NL in strikeouts. His defense, however, is among the best in the league.

Where will McMahon play for the Yankees?

McMahon will be the Yankees' everyday third baseman, expected to strengthen the left side of the infield alongside Anthony Volpe.