Lorain shooting: Police officers shot at on Colorado Avenue, suspect at large

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 12:02 am IST

Two Lorain County police officers were shot and injured on Colorado Ave, Ohio. Heavy police presence; nearby Horizon Education Center placed on lockdown.

Two police officers with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office were shot at on Colorado Avenue in Lorain, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in injuries.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident happened at the intersection of Colorado Avenue at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Henderson Drive.

As of now, there is a heavy police presence at Colorado Avenue, where the shooting took place. Horizon Education Centers, which is located on the said street, was put on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out of the building, as per News 5 Cleveland.

This is a developing story.

News / World News / US News / Lorain shooting: Police officers shot at on Colorado Avenue, suspect at large
