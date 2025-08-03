Luka Doncic’s $165M Lakers deal comes with Backstreet Boys surprise

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension, keeping him in the purple and gold at least until 2028. Luka celebrated the extension with a night out in Las Vegas with his team and all-time favorite boy band: the Backstreet Boys. The Lakers secure Luka Doncic with a whopping $165 million extension.(AFP)

The celebration was a surprise bash planned by Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach JJ Redick, who accompanied the 25-year-old player to the Sphere in Vegas to see the iconic pop group's concert, according to stated ProFootballNetwork report.

A personalised celebration for Doncic

Doncic previously told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he was a lifelong fan of the Backstreet Boys. The Lakers staff clearly took note. Following his signing on Saturday morning, Doncic was treated to a VIP experience at the concert, complete with backstage access and a viral moment with band member Brian Littrell, the report added.

In the video, shared by the pop band on Instagram, Littrell is seen speaking to Luka at eye level, and when the camera zooms out, it is revealed that the musician is standing on a table. The band captioned the post, stating, “A Backstreet Boy trying to talk to an NBA player at eye level.”

The video was circulated across different platforms as fans gushed over the wholesome moment.

Doncic's extension secures Lakers’ future post-LeBron

According to another Athlon Sports report, the deal ends months of speculation around Doncic’s future and positions the Slovenian star as the franchise’s next centerpiece, especially with LeBron James potentially entering his final NBA season.

Also read: Luka Doncic contract extension: Lakers star makes huge announcement after signing deal; wins hearts

With James picking up his $52.6 million player option, the Lakers are locked in for at least one season of a LeBron-Doncic super-duo. Following the extension, Luka posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This is just the beginning.” He expressed gratitude for the Lakers, his team, and the fans who have “shown love since day one”.

Following a season where he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the regular season over 28 games, Dončić is now intent on continuing to help the Lakers win their 18th championship. Dončić was able to join an elite company in Lakers postseason history, averaging 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and even though the Lakers were eliminated in the playoffs by the Timberwolves.

He earned a Men's Health cover feature for his hard-won conditioning during the offseason, and he made a concerted effort to recruit players like Marcus Smart and DeAndre Ayton.

FAQs

Q1: How much is Luka Dončić’s contract with the Lakers worth?

A: Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers.

Q2: Why did the Lakers take Dončić to a Backstreet Boys concert?

A: The celebration was personalised. Dončić had previously said they were his favourite boy band.

Q3: Who organised the celebration?

A: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick planned the Vegas surprise.

Q4: How did Dončić perform with the Lakers last season?

A: He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the regular season, and 30+ points in the playoffs.

Q5: What’s next for the Lakers?

A: With Dončić, LeBron, and new additions like Ayton and Smart, the Lakers are targeting a championship run in the 2025-26 season.