Why was Denzel Perryman arrested? Linebacker's agent and Los Angeles Chargers issue statements

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of multiple weapons violations. The 10-year NFL veteran was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. and booked into Los Angeles County Jail. This marks the first felony charge of Perryman’s professional career. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) was arrested on Friday.(AP)

Why was Denzel Perryman arrested?

Perryman was reportedly en route to a gun range when he was pulled over by law enforcement for unspecified vehicle code violations. According to TMZ, officers searched his vehicle and discovered two AR-style rifles and three handguns in the trunk.

The rifles were determined to be non-compliant with California’s strict firearm laws, making their possession illegal in the state.

What his agent said

In a statement provided to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Perryman’s agent Ron Butler said his client intends to fully cooperate with authorities: "We are aware of the recent reports regarding Denzel Perryman’s arrest in Los Angeles. At this time, we are still gathering facts and will fully cooperate with the process.

Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law.

Out of respect for the process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Also Read: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ranks low on Madden 26 NFL list, fans say, ‘that Hurts’

What Los Angeles Chargers said

The Los Angeles Chargers issued a brief statement following news of the arrest: “We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information.”

Perryman re-signed with the Chargers in March 2025 on a one-year deal, marking his eighth season with the franchise after stints with the Raiders and Texans.