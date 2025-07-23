Los Angeles Chargers sign Nyheim Hines after two-year break due to injury

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new member on board, and it’s someone who has been visibly missing from the playing field for two years in a row now. On Monday (July 21), the Chargers finalized a deal to take Nyheim Hines on board. Before suffering a watersports accident in 2023, the player was signed on with the Buffalo Bills. He has been in recovery and missing in action ever since. Nyheim Hines suffered an accident that caused a tear in his ACL and LCL(X/@chargers)

A look at the deal and the past injury

After trying out for the Chargers on Monday, the team officially finalized a deal with Hines, as reported by a source to ESPN. Back in July 2023, Hines suffered an accident that caused a tear in his ACL and LCL when another jet ski crashed into his. His six-year NFL career and all hopes of returning as the Bills’ kickoff and punt returner were squashed as of that moment. Hines was signed on a one-year deal with the Bills at that point in time.

He then signed on with the Cleveland Browns next season but was unable to play due to his injury. The team then released him in February. Hence, being signed on by the Chargers gives Hines a fresh start after a two-year break and a chance to show his prowess on the field once again.

How will this affect the Chargers’ strategy?

Chargers’ offensive coordinator Greg Roman usually structures his entire game strategy around running. This explains why Omarion Hampton was drafted by the team despite already having veteran Najee Harris as a free agent.

What Hines brings to the table is the ability to compete with backups like Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins, and Jaret Patterson. With Raheim Sanders missing the last three days of practice, Hines now has an edge in the roster.

The 28-year-old has accumulated 2,980 scrimmage yards and totaled 18 touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts. He was first drafted in the fourth round back in 2018.

- By Stuti Gupta