Chargers haven’t seen Najee Harris since reported eye injury, says team’s general manager

The Los Angeles Chargers revealed on their website that the team hasn’t physically seen running back Najee Harris ever since his reported eye injury, which happened in connection with a Fourth of July incident in Antioch, California. May 12, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The team also shared other updates on when they expect Harris to be back on the field and added that they plans to put him on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list to start off the training camp season.

Chargers give update on Najee Harris’s eye injury

On Wednesday (July 16) afternoon, the Chargers general manager, Joe Hortiz, gave an update on Harris’s recovery by stating that he had been in “good spirits” and “everything that has been relayed to us is positive”. He is currently undergoing treatment for the injury at Stanford.

"We haven't seen him yet, our doctors haven't seen him yet. He's finishing up his doctor’s appointments, and he'll report today. We'll get our eyes on him,” Hortiz added. “Surface-level injury, obviously around the eye, so I'm sure there's bruising and all that. But we haven't seen him. We'll get more clarity when he gets here and our doctors see him, but we're in communication with the doctors there."

Hortiz further revealed that even though the team hadn’t physically seen Harris ever since his injury, all information for his recovery program has been communicated to the Chargers’ Director of Player Health, Wellness & Performance, Marco Zucconi.

Also read: Philadelphia Phillies debut ‘Coldplay kiss cam’ amid Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot fiasco - Watch

"Marco is in communication. Every time [ Najee Harris] goes back to the doctor, Marco has been communicating with the doctor. Our doctors have communicated with their doctors, and then the information gets pushed down to me," he said.

As of now, the team plans on adding Harris to the NFL list to kick off camp season. "I think coming in, the plan is to probably put him on NFL. Nothing is set in stone, but probably put him on NFI to begin with," Hortiz said. "Let him get himself ready, then he'll get out there."

By Stuti Gupta