Lloyd Howell steps down as NFLPA director: Here's why he resigned. All on the lawsuit troubling NFL

Lloyd Howell is stepping down from his role as executive director of the NFL Players Association, effective immediately. Effective immediately, Lloyd Howell steps down as executive director of the NFL Players Association.(ManTech)

“Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being,” Howell acknowledged in a statement on Thursday night.

“My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication. It’s clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day.”

Howell’s abrupt exit comes as a result of the backlash that came after the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that highlighted a 61-page arbitration report, which had been circulating quietly earlier this year.

Back in January, former federal judge Christopher Droney dismissed a grievance filed by the NFLPA. The union had accused NFL owners of colluding to limit fully guaranteed contracts for players. Droney ultimately found no conclusive evidence of collusion, but his report dropped a bombshell: during the March 2022 annual meeting, the NFL “encouraged owners to reduce guarantees in future contracts with players.”