Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Georgina Rodríguez with boulder-sized 35-carat diamond engagement ring worth $3 million

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are engaged! The Portuguese soccer legend, 40, proposed to his longtime partner of 8 years with a dazzling diamond ring. Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to Georgina Rodríguez.

In an August 12 Instagram post, Georgina announced the news with a picture of her and Ronaldo's hands and wrote, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas (Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives).” She showed off her massive diamond ring in the photo that has left the internet swooning.

Ronaldo proposes to Georgina with a boulder-sized 35-carat diamond ring

Soon after Georgina posted the picture of her stunning diamond ring, popular jewellery influencer Julia Chafe posted a detailed video talking about the rarity of the precious stone and how much it would have cost. “Does #GeorginaRodriguez have a $3 million #engagementring?” she captioned the post. Let's find out all the details.

Talking about the details of Georgina's engagement ring in the video, Julia quipped, “Should you leave your husband for not buying you a $3,000,000 engagement ring? Maybe.” Per Julia's guess, the stone on the ring is a 35-carat oval-shaped diamond, D-Flawless. “If there's anything we know about Georgina, she's not here to mess around. She waited nine years for that ring. She deserves it,” Julia added.

Why does the ring cost $3 million?

According to the jewellery influencer, the ring costs at least $3 million. Why? She compared the precious stone on Georgina's ring to a 35-carat, D-VVS tip emerald-cut diamond sold at Sotheby's for the same price.

Per Julia, the ring is larger than 35 carats and is D-Flawless. “I'm guessing it's at least $3,000,000,” she explained. As for the side stones, she stated that they are equally luxurious and massive as the centre stone.

“Another thing that makes this stone so expensive: to wear this stone regularly, you're going to need finger reconstruction surgery. Just imagine wearing a 100-pound kettlebell on your finger all day, every day. Painful, but worth it. If we all go home and ask our husbands at the same time for a $3,000,000 ring, I think they might say yes. The power's in the numbers,” Julia added in the end.

How did the internet react?

Like Julia, the internet was equally impressed. Someone commented, “Calling diamonds obese is hilarious! I love it!” Another wrote, “Gurll, this is what the titanic hittttt…Love.”

An Instagram user commented, “I’m sure it’s more than $10mil, no way it’s so low for this size of diamond.”

Another said, “2 things…1. FINALLY! So happy for them. 2. $1.2M for daily wear? That’s not a ring, that’s a disco ball in disguise. Where does it stop, really?”