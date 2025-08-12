Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez get engaged: Meet their children

Cristiano Ronaldo just made it official with Georgina Rodríguez. On August 11, 2025, the football icon popped the question after nearly nine years together. They first crossed paths back in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working. The model confirmed the engagement on Instagram with a close-up shot of an oval-cut diamond ring, writing: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Georgina has often shared glimpses of their home life - most notably in her Netflix series I Am Georgina, which pulls back the curtain on how she balances motherhood, her career, and life alongside one of the world’s most famous athletes.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on not being nominated for Ballon d'Or: ‘That’s fictitious to me'

Where they call home

According to Athlonsports, since Ronaldo signed with Saudi club Al-Nassr in late 2022, the family has spent much of the year in Riyadh. Still, they make regular trips to Portugal and Spain to stay close to their roots.

Their life is a mix of public and private. Instagram, magazine covers, and Georgina’s show have given fans plenty of family moments. But some details - like the identity of Cristiano Jr.’s mother - remain firmly off-limits.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Georgina Rodriguez: Know the engagement ring's price and carat

Meet the kids

Ronaldo and Rodríguez are parents to five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana, and Bella. In April 2022, they endured the loss of their newborn son, Ángel, Bella’s twin, during childbirth.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. - Born June 17, 2010, he is now 15. Known as “Cristianinho,” he has been in the public eye since childhood, often seen at matches and training sessions with his dad. The identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother still remains a secret, and it is a detail Ronaldo has never disclosed.

Eva Maria dos Santos & Mateo Ronaldo - The twins arrived on June 8, 2017, in the US via surrogacy. They are eight now, regularly appearing in playful clips with their siblings.

Alana Martina - Born November 12, 2017, she turns eight this year. Rodríguez introduced Alana to the public shortly after she was born, and since then, the couple has shared glimpses of her growing up - from birthday celebrations to school moments.

Bella Esmeralda - Born April 18, 2022, she is now three. Bella has been at the heart of family life since her birth, following the heartbreaking loss of her twin brother Ángel.

FAQs



How many children do Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have?

They have five children together.

Who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.?

Ronaldo has never revealed her identity.

What happened to Ronaldo’s son Ángel?

Ángel, Bella’s twin, died during childbirth in April 2022.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s family live?

They spend most of the year in Saudi Arabia but visit Portugal and Spain often.

Which of Ronaldo’s children were born via surrogate?

Twins Eva and Mateo were born via surrogacy in 2017.