Salman Khan watches boxing match next to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in Saudi Arabia, fans react

Actor Salman Khan was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. He enjoyed the match next to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez. Videos and photos of Salman and Ronaldo have surfaced online, leaving fans excited about the ‘crossover.’ Also read: Director Maneesh Sharma on Tiger 3: 'We're saving the best for the big screen' Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez at a match in Saudi Arabia.

In a video, Salman Khan is seen watching the match in the VVIP seats. Next to him was Georgina in a stunning dress. Cristiano Ronaldo sat next to her and was seen fully engrossed in the match.

Reacting to the viral video, a fan wrote, “Greatest footballer and greatest actor.” “Jalwa hai bhaijaan ka (It's Salman's charm),” added another. One more commented, “Mothers of all crossovers.”

Salman Khan returns to India

On Sunday morning, Salman returned to Mumbai. He was seen arriving at the private airport of Kalina, Mumbai. He was spotted by paparazzi.

Salman is currently busy hosting the new season of Bigg Boss, steaming on Jio Cinemas. Recently he was joined by Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan in an episode.

Salman is all set for his much-awaited film, Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks his reunion with co-star Katrina Kaif. It's the third part of the Tiger franchise. Talking about the film, Maneesh told ANI, “We built the teaser and the trailer of Tiger 3 to show how Tiger's story moves forward but you haven't even seen 1 percent of what we have in store - we're saving the best for the big screen! Around 50-60 percent of the film are action sequences of great scale and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect. We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didn't even expect.”

Tiger 3 will release on November 12. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist.

