Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan has to choose between country and family, Katrina Kaif fights in towel. Watch

Salman Khan is back as the OG superspy in Tiger 3, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe that follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). This time, he seems to be in a war of within: where his country has been pitted against his family, consisting of wife and fellow spy Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and their son. (Also Read: Countdown to Tiger 3 trailer begins with Salman's new poster; Reddit says film has ‘potential to become highest grosser’) Salman Khan returns as the superspy in Tiger 3

Tiger and Zoya strike back

Salman and Katrina as Tiger and Zoya are seen spending quality time with their son in the first half of the trailer. However, soon Tiger is forced into a situation where he has to choose between his country and his family. Their son is also seen under threat at one point in the trailer.

Both Salman and Katrina are seen engaging in close combat and hight-octane actions sequences throughout the trailer. At one point, Katrina is even seen fighting in a towel against another woman, who's sharing the same towel. It's a blink-and-miss but a striking visual because of its action choreography.

Characters old and new

The trailer kicks off with the voiceover and face reveal of Revathy, who seems to be playing the new RAW chief. Girish Karnad, the veteran actor who played the RAW chief in the first two instalments of the franchise, Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), died in 2019.

Later in the trailer, Kumud Mishra, who played one of Tiger's associated on their mission in Tiger Zinda Hai, is summoned by Tiger for a “personal favour” as he joins forces with him and Zoya. It's no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo as Pathaan in this film. However, for obvious reasons, his appearance is being concealed till the film's release.

Finally, Emraan Hashmi, whose voicover and silhoutte looms large over the trailer, is revealed at the end. He claims his family was killed by Tiger, but one doesn't know the complete backstory yet. Emraan's character, in a completely new look, has got Tiger hostage in Pakistan at the end of the trailer.

Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas on Sunday, November 12, on the occasion of Diwali.

