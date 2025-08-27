US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic chases record 25th Grand Slam, Aryna Sabalenka faces Polina Kudermetova

Day four of the US Open 2025, which is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, is bringing two big tennis stars back in action. On Wednesday, August 27, fans can anticipate a night full of excitement when Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will step onto the court. Novak Djokovic is eyeing a record 25th title at the US Open 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Novak Djokovic at US Open 2025

In the Men’s singles event, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will face American qualifier Zachary Svajda. The second round match will begin at The tournament is being played at Ashe Stadium from 11:30 am ET. Viewers in the US can watch it live on ESPN and ESPN+.

As per The Guardian, Djokovic began his campaign with a battling first-round win over Learner Tien, where he fought through fatigue and a sore foot. Now, as he squares off against 22-year-old Svajda, Djokovic is hoping to stay on course for a record-breaking 25th major title.

Aryna Sabalenka continues US Open title defense

According to Reuters, in the women’s singles category, defending champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka continues her title defense against Russia’s Polina Kudermetova. Their second-round match is also set for Wednesday evening.

Aryan Sabalenka opened her US Open campaign on a dominant note, the Guardian reported. She defeated Rebeka Masarova in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1. The Belarusian is aiming to win her third Grand Slam.

Her opponent, Polina Kudermetova, reached this stage after advancing from the first round with a retirement win. At just 21, she brings youthful energy and has little to lose against the world No. 1, making this a fascinating matchup.

With Djokovic chasing history and Sabalenka defending her crown, Wednesday’s lineup promises drama, energy, and plenty of star power.

FAQs:

Q. When is Novak Djokovic playing in the 2025 US Open?

Djokovic will compete against American qualifier Zachary Svajda on Wednesday, August 27.

Q. Who is Aryna Sabalenka competing with in the second round?

Aryna Sabalenka is competing against Polina Kudermetova.

Q. Where can fans watch the US Open?

Fans can stream the live match on ESPN and ESPN+.