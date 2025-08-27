US Open 2025 menu: From $100 nuggets with caviar to loaded nachos and more

The US Open 2025 has more than just tennis to offer to the fans in New York. Be it Carlos Alcaraz's new hairsytle or Daniil Medvedev's on court meltdown, a lot of moments from the tournament have gone viral. The menu of the Grand Slam has gained equal attention, thanks to its extravagant and mouthwatering items, CBS News reported. US Open 2025: COQODAQ, a Korean-inspired fried chicken restaurant, is selling six-piece chicken nuggets for $100.(Representative image/Unsplash)

From juicy burgers and chicken nuggets to shrimp cocktails and loaded nachos, here’s everything you need to know about the US Open 2025 menu.

Food items at the US Open 2025

COQODAQ, a Korean-inspired fried chicken restaurant, is selling six-piece chicken nuggets with Petrossian caviar, crème fraîche, and chives for as much as $100 outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, according to CBS News. This entire package by COQODAQ is named Golden Set: 24 Karat.

Dos Toros Taqueria: Dos Toros Taqueria is selling delicious tacos, burritos, and bowls, as per the US Open’s official website. Tennis fans who prefer loaded nachos and chips with guac, queso, or salsa must visit this store.

Fly Fish: Seafood items are in high demand at the Grand Slam. Chef Josh Capon’s Fly Fish is offering Peruvian Ceviche, Lobster Rolls and Shrimp Cocktails, among other items.

Prime Burger: A menu is never complete without a juicy burger. Prime Burger has a variety of burgers to offer, including half-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers. For health-conscious people, gluten-free options are also available.

Renowned chefs on the US Open menu

Chef David Burke heaped praises on the US Open menu this year. “Each year it gets better. It gets better not only for our menus, but the people that they invite, new chefs,” he told CBS News.

Burke has contributed six new items, including a mahi taco with mango, to this year’s delicious menu.

On the other hand, Chef Robbie Felice said the dish, Temomi Ramen Shrimp Scampi, was worth trying. Felcie described the item as “a play on a shrimp scampi dish.” The dish featured sake, ponzu, garlic breadcrumbs and parsley, he added.

Speaking of desserts, Carnegie Deli's iconic Rye cookies are a hit among fans. Sarri Harper, the CEO of the Jewish delicatessen, was delighted to inform that the desserts were made with “rye flour, dark chocolate and sea salt.”

