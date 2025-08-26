US Open 2025: Madison Keys to Novak Djokovic, 5 players to look out for this tennis season

The US Open 2025 began this weekend at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, marking the last Grand Slam of the year. With packed draws, star power, and plenty of storylines, here are five players to watch as the action unfolds. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits balls into the crowd after defeating Learner Tien of the United States during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jannik Sinner

According to ESPN, Jannik Sinner entered the tournament as the favorite after dominating the hard-court season. The Italian star is 56-5 over the past year, including an incredible 55-1 record against others except Alcaraz. Despite an illness that forced him to exit from the Cincinnati final last week, Sinner looks ready for a strong run in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz

According to another Roto Wire report, Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, remains the biggest threat to Sinner’s title hopes. The Spaniard has been unstoppable since May and has won 30 of the 31 matches he has played. The 22-year-old is thriving on the big stage and could reclaim the spotlight in New York.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, even at 38 and having sustained injuries recently, is still a threat in the US Open 2025. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not been seen on court since Wimbledon injury. However, his experience and mental strength make him a tough nut to crack. Djokovic is seeded seventh and might meet Alcaraz in the semifinals if he gets past Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, the ESPN report added.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek on the women’s side is surging once more post-Wimbledon. She has won 28 out of her last 31 sets and could regain the No. 1 ranking should she win the title and Sabalenka exit early. Her first projected top-10 opponent is Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals, but the talent in this field is huge.

Madison Keys

Thirty-year-old Keys is enjoying the best season she has ever had since 2016, having won 37 matches and finally clinched her first Grand Slam title in Australia. However, she was out of the US Open 2025 after losing to Renata Zarazúa, the world No. 82 from Mexico, in the first round.

FAQs

When does the US Open 2025 start?

The tournament begins on Sunday, August 24, 2025, in New York.

Who are the men’s favorites?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz dominate the betting odds, followed by Novak Djokovic.

Who are the top women’s contenders?

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys lead a strong field.

Which Americans have the best chance?

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys on the women’s side; Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton for the men.

Is Novak Djokovic fully fit?

He is returning from a groin injury but remains in the draw and practicing.