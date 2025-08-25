Daniil Medvedev's outburst sparks photographer's removal; credential revoked following unreal US Open incident

The high-octane US Open clash between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi was marred by a bizarre incident when an accredited photographer unexpectedly stepped onto the court, which led to a disruption of play. The incident came as a shock during a tense moment at match point for Bonzi in the third set, when a photographer accidentally walked onto the Louis Armstrong Stadium court, interrupting play right as Bonzi was preparing to serve. The umpire intervened immediately, firmly instructing the individual to exit. US Open Security Escorts Photographer From Court, Credentials Revoked After Medvedev Clash Fallout(AFP and Reuters)

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth’s call to allow Bonzi a first serve rather than a second following the interruption made Medvedev quite furious.

The Russian star lashed out at the official and whipped up the crowd, preventing a rattled Bonzi from serving.

The US Open security responded swiftly to the incident, escorting the photographer from Louis Armstrong Stadium. In a decisive move, the US Tennis Association revoked his credentials, effectively barring him from further access to the tournament for this year.

After fending off the match point, he broke to level the set at 5-5 before edging the tiebreak to force a fourth set. The match got intense and went to the fifth set, where Bonzi brought his A-game to the table once again and eliminated the Russian from a second straight major with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 victory that ended early Monday.

The loss sums up a dismal season in Grand Slams for Medvedev, who finishes 2025 with only a single victory across all four majors.

“Medvedev put oil on the fire”

However, after the match, Bonzi said he felt Medvedev's behaviour had crossed the line.

"Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire. He went with the crowd crazy. He went with them. Honestly, I never saw that," he told reporters.

"The rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves. It's not my call to say first serve. .... I felt I didn't do anything bad in the match to receive this treatment, and I didn't want to serve in those conditions."

Medvedev also shared his perspective on the matter, saying he was upset with the umpire's decision rather than the photographer's.

"I wasn't upset with the photographer," Medvedev told a press conference. "I was upset with the decision.

“Every time there's a sound from the stands between serves, there's never a second serve. But the umpire gave him a first serve. That's what made me angry,” he added.