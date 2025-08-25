‘Pathetic stuff from Daniil Medvedev’: Fans slam Russian ace after controversial theatrics during US Open 1st round exit

Daniil Medvedev was left utterly shellshocked as he crashed out of the first round at the ongoing US Open on Sunday. The former champion lost to Benjamin Bonzi, and the match had its fair share of controversy too. Daniil Medvedev reacts against Benjamin Bonzi.(Getty Images via AFP)

The match was brought to a pause for about six minutes as Medvedev stared down match point in the third set, disputing an officiating decision after a photographer had interrupted Bonzi’s serve by entering the court surface.

Medvedev was left angry as the chair umpire gave Bonzi a first serve instead of a second. Meanwhile, after he lost the match, the Russian was left totally broken, as he threw six racquets from his bag into the stands for fans. Then he picked up the racquet he had used in the match and smashed it multiple times against the bench, even hurting his hand in the process.

Medvedev’s antics left fans fuming, as some took to X to slam the Russian ace. One fan wrote, “Pathetic stuff from Medvedev and the crowd. I don’t know how that’s not an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but I really hope Bonzi can recollect and bounce back because he was dominating tonight until Medvedev’s tantrum at match point and that shouldn’t have been allowed.”

Another fan added, “That was absolutely insane. Full credit to Bonzi for keeping it together in the 5th, especially after everything that happened earlier. Medvedev though.. form’s just not there. A break might be exactly what he needs to clear his head.”

“Medvedev using all the tactics to rattle him and he still loses lmao.. what a win by Bonzi. After everything he went through in that 3rd set, then loses the 4th 6-0 and then down a break TWICE in the 5th.. well done on beating that flop”, one fan wrote.

“@DaniilMedwed should not get away with such awful unsportsmanlike conduct. He practically rigged the 3rd set by instigating the crowd for 6 minutes. Just imagine it was Bonzi who did the same thing? Medvedev would run mad”, another fan added.

Bonzi also knocked out Medvedev earlier this year, beating him in the first round of Wimbledon.