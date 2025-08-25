Aryna Sabalenka gets booed onto court by bitter US Open crowd for Coco Gauff treatment

The crowd never forgets. At Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, fans brutally reminded Aryna Sabalenka of her "unprofessional" act in the French Open final against American star Coco Gauff. The world No. 1 was booed onto court for her US Open 2025 opener. Aryna Sabalenka eners to play Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland on day one of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The defending champion made her first appearance in New York since her controversial comment after losing the Roland Garros final to Gauff in June earlier this year.

The Belarusian was poised for her maiden Paris title after winning the opening set in the final, only to watch Gauff orchestrate a stunning 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 come-from-behind win to lift her second career Slam. Sabalenka, who made 70 unforced errors in the match, said in the press conference that Gauff won "not because she played incredibly, but because I made all of those mistakes" - comments that drew immense flak.

However, Sabalenka later revealed that she wrote to Gauff seeking an apology for her "unprofessional" comments.

"That was just completely unprofessional of me," Sabalenka told Eurosport Germany.

"I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I'm just a human being who's still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. But what I also want to say is that I wrote to Coco afterward – not immediately, but recently."

But the apology had little effect on the US crowd, who gave Sabalenka a frosty welcome onto Arthur Ashe Stadium for her clash against Rebeka Masarova.

Whether it was the crowd's gesture, Sabalenka suffered a break of serve early against the world No. 108 and was pushed out of her comfort zone. The three-time Slam winner struggled to find her range and was grinding through a tense first set. However, relying on her defensive skills, Sabalenka mounted a comeback in the opening set, and then raced through the second to claim a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

"Happy to get this win and happy to be in the second round. I feel like I didn't start my best in the first games, but then I found my rhythm," said Sabalenka, who will face unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova in the second round.