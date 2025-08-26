Novak Djokovic challenges Serena Williams to spark US Open comeback buzz: 'She never refuses'

Novak Djokovic reignited the buzz around Serena Williams’ return to action after reaching the second round of the 2025 US Open. The Serb threw an open challenge to Serena, who ended her career at the home Grand Slam in 2022, to make a comeback on the circuit. Novak Djokovic challenged Serena Williams to make a comeback

Heading into the 2025 US Open, there had already been plenty of speculation about Serena returning and partnering her sister Venus. Just a fortnight ago, Rick Macci — who coached the Williams sisters in their teenage years after they moved to Florida — sparked rumours of a US Open reunion. “Asked if Serena will play doubles with Vee at the Open. My gut is probably, because at the end of the day, Serena can still play even though she has been away,” Macci posted on social media. “Her serve is still one of the best on the planet, and when she competes, her mindset is like granite.”

Djokovic added fuel to the speculation, telling Serena to make a comeback in 2026. His remark came after he saw the 43-year-old American induct rival Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“It was a beautiful moment,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said of Serena’s heartfelt speech. “It was surprising, but a very nice gesture from Serena to be there for Maria. They had some really intense rivalries and incredible matches over the years.”

Djokovic then turned his thoughts to Serena, who has one fewer singles Grand Slam title than he does. The legend retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open after a defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic.

“Of course, seeing Serena in any shape or form around tennis is great. You know, we miss her,” Djokovic said, before adding with a wry smile: “She still hasn’t officially retired.”

And then he added: “So I invite her. I challenge her. Because she’s such a great competitor, when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena: come back on the tour next year.”

Serena will turn 44 next month. Her sister Venus, 45, returned to Grand Slam action for the first time in two years on Monday at the US Open but lost in three sets to Karolina Muchova.