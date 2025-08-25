Novak Djokovic sparks scare at US Open after bloodied toe, hip struggle and clumsy fall despite win

The 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 scoreline in Novak Djokovic's favour may not tell the full story, as the real takeaway from his US Open first-round win over American teen Learner Tien was the Serb's visible physical struggles and clumsy footwork. Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, sits on the bench during a match against Learner Tien, of the United States, in the first-round of U.S. Open(AP)

Playing his first match in more than six weeks since a Wimbledon semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner, the 38-year-old repeatedly looked towards his box for technical advice in the early stages. In the second set, he suffered a clumsy fall while stretching wide for a Tien serve, and soon after required on-court treatment from ATP physio Clay Sniteman for a bloodied big toe. For much of the opening two sets, Djokovic also appeared troubled by a hip issue, bent over with hands on knees, and even pulled his racquet behind his head in an attempt to draw in more oxygen.

Djokovic had even received two time violations during the match, costing him a first serve. Tien had won the point on Djokovic's second serve to tie it at 3-all in the second set.

However, Tien, who had stunned former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the Australian Open first round earlier in January this year, struggled with nerves and hobbled his chances after making 25 unforced errors in the opening two sets, including five double faults.

Djokovic felt better in the third set, pulling away for his 75th consecutive first-round win at a Grand Slam tournament. He became the first player in the Open Era to reach the milestone.

"Well, I started great," Djokovic said. "Then some long games in the second set, I started to feel really... I was really surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically.

"Good thing is that I have two days off. It's slightly a concern. I don't have an injury or anything. I just struggled to stay in long exchanges and recover after points."

Djokovic, who remains in search of that unprecedented 25th major and a first Slam since the 2023 US Open win, will now have two days of rest before he takes on American qualifier Zachary Svajda on Wednesday.