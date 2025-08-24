US Open 2025: When and where to watch for free? Streaming details, TV schedule and more

The US Open 2025 has arrived, marking the fourth and final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. This year, the tournament has expanded to 15 days for the first time in the Open Era. It starts on Sunday, August 24, and continues through Sunday, September 7, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner of Italy is set to defend his title in New York.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to The New York Post, fans can expect an exciting lineup at the US Open. Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will be back, and stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff will also be seen in action on the court.

US Open 2025: How to watch for free

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the US Open without paying. Services like DIRECTV, fuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV are offering free trials that can last the full two weeks of the tournament, as reported by The New York Post.

DIRECTV offers a five-day free trial and packages that include ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

fuboTV has a seven-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV gives new users three days free.

When combined, these trials add up to 15 days of free access, which is enough to stream the entire US Open.

Fans can also watch matches on ESPN’s new streaming service. The Select plan costs $11.99/month, while the Unlimited package ($29.99/month) includes 24/7 live ESPN coverage.

US Open 2025 schedule: Where to watch on TV

Please note: All timings are in EST.

Sunday, August 24

First Round: 12-3 pm (ABC)

First Round, continued: 3-7 pm (ESPN2)

Monday, August 25

First Round: 11:30 am-7 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: First Round at Arthur Ashe Stadium – 7-11:30 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: First Round at Louis Armstrong Stadium – 7-11 pm (ESPN2)

Tuesday, August 26

First Round: 11:30 am-7 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: First Round at Arthur Ashe Stadium – 7-11 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: First Round at Louis Armstrong Stadium – 7-11 pm (ESPN2)

Wednesday, August 27

Second Round: 11:30 am-7 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: Second Round – 7-11 pm (ESPN)

Thursday, August 28

Second Round: 11:30 am-5 pm (ESPN)

Second Round, continued: 5-11 pm (ESPN2)

Friday, August 29

Third Round: 11:30 am-6 pm (ESPN)

Third Round, continued: 6-11 pm (ESPN2)

Saturday, August 30

Third Round: 11 am-11 pm (ESPN2)

Sunday, August 31

Round of 16: 11 am-3 pm (ESPN)

Round of 16, continued: 3-6 pm (ABC)

Round of 16, continued: 6-7 pm (ESPN2)

Monday, September 1

Round of 16: 11 am-7 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: Round of 16 – 7-11 pm (ESPN2)

Tuesday, September 2

Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals: 11:30 am-5:30 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: Quarterfinals – 7-11 pm (ESPN)

Wednesday, September 3

Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals: 11:30 am-5:30 pm (ESPN)

Primetime: Quarterfinals – 7-11 pm (ESPN)

Thursday, September 4

Women’s Semifinals: 7-11 pm (ESPN)

Friday, September 5

Women’s Doubles Championship: 12-2 pm (ESPN2)

Men’s Semifinals #1: 3-6 pm (ESPN)

Men’s Semifinals #2: 7-10 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, September 6

Men’s Doubles Championship: 12-2 pm (ESPN Select)

Women’s Championship: 4-7 pm (ESPN)

Sunday, September 7

Men’s Championship: 2-5:30 pm (ESPN)

With ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC providing wall-to-wall coverage, tennis fans will not miss a moment of the action.

