Riley Leonard leads Colts with big touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell - Watch

Indianapolis Colts delivered a highlight-reel moment during Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals as quarterback Riley Leonard connected with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell for a 59-yard touchdown just before halftime, Colts Wire reported. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

With under 40 seconds left in the second quarter, Leonard dropped back with strong protection and launched a deep ball to Treadwell, who broke free from the Bengals’ secondary. The veteran receiver hauled in the pass and strolled into the end zone, giving the Colts a commanding 17-point lead heading into the break, Colts Wire states.

The play capped off an impressive first half for both players. Treadwell was flawless, catching all six of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. Leonard also impressed, completing 15 of 20 passes for 189 yards and the long score.

Riley Leonard starts first half in preseason finale

Leonard, a sixth-round draft pick, started the game and carried the burden to lead the Colts offense for the entire first half, as per the Indianapolis Star. His strong performance showed his growing confidence in the side.

He mentioned it and said that, although it has weight, it feels just like any other game he has ever played. He added that he would like to get another opportunity to exhibit his skills.

With the Indianapolis Colts using this game as an opportunity for depth evaluation as well as their last roster decisions before Tuesday's 53-man roster, Jason Bean was set to take over at quarterback at the start of the second half.

Roster management and injury updates

Before week 1, head coach Shane Steichen revealed that the majority of starters were held out to prevent injury. Anthony Richardson, the backup quarterback who earlier in the week lost the starting job to Daniel Jones, did not play either, according to Indy Star.

Steichen told the news outlet that the team does not want to take a chance with individuals who are just a play away from actual game action.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (back), right tackle Braden Smith (groin), slot receiver Josh Downs (hamstring) and safety Nick Cross (hip flexor) are among the key players still out. They are expected to be back for the start of the regular season.

JuJu Brents returned from a hamstring injury, but was only anticipated to play a limited role at cornerback, while recently signed Xavien Howard did not suit up.

Coaches eye breakout performances

Steichen stressed that during the third preseason game the undiscovered gems show themselves, especially with roster cuts imminent.

"I have witnessed athletes grasp the opportunity in the past. This year, you never know who it will be," Steichen said in conversation with Indy Star.

